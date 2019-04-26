Hill heard on audio discussing son's abuse case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City television station KCTV aired an audio recording Thursday it reports shows Chiefs star wide receiver Tyreek Hill talking with his fiancée about the police investigation into a domestic incident involving his 3-year-old son.

Crystal Espinal, Hill's fiancée, is heard on the recording asking Hill, "Why did he say daddy did it? Why did he say daddy did it?''

Hill replies, "He says daddy does a lot of things.''

Espinal then says, "A 3-year-old is not going to lie about what happened to his arm.''

Later in the recording, Espinal says, "He kept saying 'Daddy punches me,' which you do when he starts crying. What do you do? You make him open up his arms, and you punch him in the chest. Then if he gets in trouble, you get the belt out.''

The conversation was recorded as the couple walked through Dubai International Airport, according to KCTV. No date for the conversation was given.

KCTV's airing of part of the 11-minute audio file came a day after Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe said charges would not be filed after police were called to Hill's home twice last month and investigators determined the 3-year-old child had been injured. Howe said that although he believes a crime occurred, the evidence in the case doesn't clearly establish who committed the crime.

The portion of the recording played on KCTV on Thursday starts with Espinal saying, "We were getting into it, and he said, 'Daddy, you're mean.' So we walked up the stairs. You said, 'Come back down here,' and he didn't want to go down there. But I was like, 'Go down there because it will end up worse for you.' So he walked down there and then you were getting on his [deleted] ... Then he started crying, and you were like, 'Shut up, shut up, stop crying. Shut up, shut up, stop crying.'"

Hill replies, "Right.''

Espinal continues: "Then he kept crying because he was scared. He was terrified, and you grabbed on to him or he fell, one of the two.''

Hill says, "I didn't do nothing. That's sad, bro. That's really sad.''

That's when Espinal asks Hill why their son said Hill did it.

At another point in the recording, Espinal brings up the investigations by the Overland Park, Kansas, police department and the Kansas Department for Children and Families.

"Now, somehow this investigation got brought back up, and you're about to lose your [deleted],'' she says.

"Now I really want you sit and think about it because I rode for you against that detective and the [DCF] people ...''

Espinal then talks about what Hill does when their son starts crying.

Howe was given a copy of the tape and told KCTV that he is reviewing the audio.

The NFL did not immediately respond to ESPN's request for comment. The Chiefs said they had no comment at this time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.