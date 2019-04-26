Raiders start draft haul taking DE Ferrell at No. 4

On The Clock reacts in disbelief to the Oakland Raiders' taking Clelin Ferrell at No. 4. (0:29)

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- The Oakland Raiders, who had a league-low 13 sacks last season, addressed a specific need in drafting Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2019 NFL draft.

Still, there was a feeling that the Raiders, who also have picks at Nos. 24 and 27 in the first round, as well as No. 35 overall, in the second round, could have traded down and still been able to select Ferrell, who was projected for the middle of the first round by many analysts. Perhaps the Raiders found no partners, or they simply liked what they saw in Ferrell, the reigning Ted Hendricks Award winner as the nation's top defensive end.

Ferrell had 27 career sacks at Clemson, including 11.5 for last season's national champions.

Seen as a high-character guy, Ferrell seems to be a "foundation piece" for coach Jon Gruden and first-year general manager Mike Mayock. His parents served a combined 46 years in the U.S. Army and passed down military teachings to their children. His father, Cleavester Ferrell Sr., was a first sergeant in the Army and served two tours of duty in Vietnam. His mother, Faye, a staff sergeant, served in Operation Desert Storm and had previously been stationed in Germany, Korea and Japan.

Cleavester and Faye each had children from previous relationships when they met in 1994. A year after they were married, Clelin was born. Clelin has four brothers and four sisters, all at least 10 years older than him. His father passed away from cancer when he was a high school freshman.

Ferrell suffered a torn ACL as a high school senior and redshirted his freshman year at Clemson due to a hand injury. He did not miss a game in his next three years at Death Valley.