Giants draft Duke QB Jones as Eli's potential heir

Mina Kimes and the rest of the On The Clock crew go crazy after Daniel Jones is taken by the Giants at No. 6. (0:50)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants began preparing for life after Eli Manning by selecting Duke quarterback Daniel Jones in the first round of Thursday night's 2019 NFL draft in Nashville, Tennessee.

Manning, the two-time Super Bowl MVP, is 38 and entering the final year of his contract.

The 6-foot-5, 221-pound Jones has a connection to Manning through Duke coach David Cutcliff, who coached both Eli and Peyton Manning in college and still remains tight with the brothers. Jones has developed a relationship with Eli and Peyton through Cutcliff and having attended the Manning Passing Academy multiple times.

Jones threw for 2,674 yards with 22 touchdowns and nine interceptions as a junior this past season. He also rushed for 319 yards and three touchdowns.

The Giants had Jones in for a pre-draft visit and apparently came away impressed with the in-person visit.

"Obviously you're looking for the 00 you can say the physical qualities, the PQ's, you're looking for all that," Giants general manager Dave Gettleman told ESPN's Sal Paolantonio earlier Thursday when asked about what he was looking for in a quarterback. "But for me, a big piece of it is the mental toughness and the maturity of the kid."

There has been a wide range of opinions on Jones during the draft leadup. ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. had him ranked 23rd on his list of top 300 prospects. ESPN's Todd McShay was less enamored by Jones' skills and had him 59th.

One NFL scout told ESPN's Jordan Raanan that Jones was a "pedestrian talent" and "backup." A coach who watched his tape saw a "fairly high ceiling" and asked "what box doesn't he check?"

Jones comes to New York and is expected to sit and learn this season behind Manning. This fits the "Kansas City model" that general manager Dave Gettleman has mentioned as being his preference. That is in reference to the Chiefs having eventual MVP Patrick Mahomes sit an entire year behind a veteran quarterback (Alex Smith) before taking over.