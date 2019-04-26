Steelers trade up to take ILB Bush at No. 10

The Pittsburgh Steelers trade with the Broncos for the No. 10 pick and select Michigan LB Devin Bush. (0:25)

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made the bold and necessary move to replace Ryan Shazier, moving up 10 spots in the NFL draft to select Michigan inside linebacker Devin Bush at No. 10 overall.

The Steelers had 10 draft picks, including two third-rounders, as ammunition to move into the Denver Broncos' spot. Pittsburgh started the day with the 20th overall pick.

"It was just a whole bunch of emotions at one time," Bush said after being drafted. "You know, just the relief of the stress of the draft and knowing all the hard work I put in to get here. And just being that small percent that even gets a chance to get drafted, everything just went through my mind. I just can't thank God enough and thank my family enough to support me through this process."

Many scouts believed Bush was one of the best players in the draft at any position, and he was considered the second-best inside linebacker in the draft.

The Steelers have struggled to replace Shazier since his severe spinal injury in December 2017. Sources told ESPN before the draft that Bush believed he wouldn't slide past the No. 11 pick, so any trade would require a huge jump.

"I mean, it's just so special, and it's hard to describe right now in words," Bush said, "but I love my family ... and I just can't wait to be a Steeler."