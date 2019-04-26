Redskins add needed QB with Ohio State's Haskins

The Redskins draft QB Dwayne Haskins with the No. 15 overall pick. (0:20)

ASHBURN, Va., -- The Washington Redskins didn't have to trade up for quarterback Dwayne Haskins after all. The Redskins drafted Haskins with their 15th overall pick in the first round, giving them a quarterback of the future.

There has long been a split opinion on Haskins within the Redskins' organization, especially when it came to possibly trading up to acquire him. Haskins attended three years of high school at Bullis in suburban Maryland. Redskins owner Dan Snyder's son is a sophomore football player at Bullis.

Haskins also becomes the first Big Ten quarterback to be drafted in the first round since Kerry Collins in 1995.

It turned out Haskins fell to them as the New York Giants selected Daniel Jones at No. 6. Other teams that could use a quarterback of the future - Denver, Cincinnati and Miami - passed on him.

Haskins finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting and was a third team All-American. He threw for 4,831 yards, 50 touchdowns and only eight interceptions. In six games against ranked opponents, Haskins threw 20 touchdowns and six interceptions.

But he only started one year at Ohio State, leading to concern by evaluators about how soon he'd be able to play.

The Redskins don't have a solidified quarterback situation. Alex Smith's future remains in jeopardy because of the compound fracture suffered in November. They also have Case Keenum and Colt McCoy, but neither is considered a long-term starter. However, their presence gives Haskins time to mature.

Haskins is the fourth quarterback Washington has chosen in the first round since 2002. None of them -- Patrick Ramsey, Jason Campbell and Robert Griffin III -- solved the position long-term.