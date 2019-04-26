Titans on Simmons: Good person; made mistake

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Selecting Mississippi State defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft will undoubtedly open the Tennessee Titans to criticism.

A top prospect coming out of high school, Simmons was captured on video hitting a woman in 2016. He later pleaded no contest to simple assault.

Simmons acknowledged his actions via conference call after being selected by the Titans on Thursday night. Simmons said he plans to get out in the community "so he can show people who he really is."

"There's going to be questions about the video," Titans general manager Jon Robinson said. "Jeffery made a mistake. We talked extensively about that with him. We talked with numerous people that have been a part of his life. I can't tell you how many people spoke glowingly about him and his time at Mississippi State."

The Titans' controlling owner is Amy Adams Strunk. As the final decision-maker, she had to sign off on the move. Simmons participated in community service events and spoke at camps and schools while serving as a mentor at Mississippi State. A human development and family science major, he was twice named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll.