2019 NFL draft classes for all 32 teams: Analysis for every pick

The 2019 NFL draft is underway, and NFL Nation has you covered. Our crew of 32 team reporters breaks down all 254 picks.

Check out the first-round picks, which don't include teams that did not make selections on Thursday night in Nashville, Tennessee: Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints.

It's officially the Kliff and Kyler show, as the Cardinals took quarterback Kyler Murray No. 1 overall. If the Cardinals want to entrust the offense to first-year coach Kliff Kingsbury, then it makes sense to give him the QB he has wanted for years. Read Josh Weinfuss' analysis for every pick.

The Falcons sorely need toughness up front to not only open holes in the running game but also to protect quarterback Matt Ryan, who was sacked 42 times last season. They ended up taking two offensive linemen in Round 1. Read Vaughn McClure's analysis for every pick.

Marquise Brown was a bold first pick by new Ravens GM Eric DeCosta. Ignoring the franchise's awful track record in drafting receivers, DeCosta selected an explosive playmaker and provided a much-needed weapon for quarterback Lamar Jackson. Read Jamison Hensley's analysis for every pick.

Few will quibble with the decision to draft defensive tackle Ed Oliver at No. 9 overall. Oliver's selection blends value and need for a Bills team that lost starting defensive tackle Kyle Williams to retirement. Read Mike Rodak's analysis for every pick.

The need to pressure the quarterback was greater than finding a player to protect quarterback Cam Newton. Edge rusher Brian Burns has elite speed and position flexibility, which fits what coach Ron Rivera is trying to do with the defense. Read David Newton's analysis for every pick.

The Bengals got their guy. Selecting Alabama's Jonah Williams gives the Bengals flexibility to craft their offensive line to their liking, and that's key after several years of struggling to fix the unit. Read Katherine Terrell's analysis for every pick.

Tight end Noah Fant should have immediate impact in the Broncos new offense. Denver's tight ends have been plagued by injuries; Fant is the fourth tight end picked by the team in the past five drafts. Read Jeff Legwold's analysis for every pick.

Between the signing of Jesse James in free agency and the drafting of T.J. Hockenson with the No. 8 overall pick, don't be surprised if the Lions run a lot of two-tight-end sets in Darrell Bevell's new offense. Read Michael Rothstein's analysis for every pick.

Defensive end Rashan Gary is a risky pick because of injury history and lack of production, but that doesn't mean he can't change in the NFL. And the Packers had a need for speed at safety, and found it with Darnell Savage Jr. at No. 21. Read Rob Demovsky's analysis for every pick.

Taking a tackle in Tytus Howard at No. 23 was the right move for the Texans, who had made it a priority to find protection for franchise QB Deshaun Watson after he was sacked an NFL-high 62 times last season. Read Sarah Barshop's analysis for every pick.

This was a dream scenario for the Jaguars. They went through several practice runs, and outside linebacker Josh Allen available at No. 7 in only a handful. GM Tom Coughlin said Allen was "too good a player to possibly pass up." Read Michael DiRocco's analysis for every pick.

With three defensive tackles on the roster, the Chargers filled the team's most obvious need by selecting 6-foot-6, 300-pound Jerry Tillery, who should help defensive ends Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram get to the quarterback more often. Read Eric D. Williams' analysis for every pick.

Tackle Christian Wilkins is a great fit in first-year coach Brian Flores' versatile defense, fills one of the Dolphins' biggest needs and has familiarity with Miami defensive line coach Marion Hobby, who coached him at Clemson. Read Cameron Wolfe's analysis for every pick.

The Vikings made no secret of their admiration for NC State offensive lineman Garrett Bradbury, whom they drafted at No. 18 overall and see as a great fit for their zone-blocking scheme. Read Courtney Cronin's analysis for every pick.

If there was one storyline that trumped all others heading into the draft, it was how the Patriots needed help at receiver, yet their history drafting early at the position hasn't produced consistent results. Enter Arizona State's N'Keal Harry. Read Mike Reiss' analysis for every pick.

The Giants drafted three players in Round 1, but it was the risky selection of quarterback Daniel Jones at No. 6 overall that has general manager Dave Gettleman and coach Pat Shurmur putting their reputation and fate on the line. Read Jordan Raanan's analysis for every pick.

The Jets passed on a rare chance to select a top edge-rushing prospect in outside linebacker Josh Allen, opting for arguably the safest prospect in the draft with defensive tackle Quinnen Williams. Read Rich Cimini's analysis for every pick.

The Raiders addressed several specific needs in Round 1, drafting defensive end Clelin Ferrell (next Khalil Mack?), running back Josh Jacobs (Marshawn Lynch retirement) and safety Johnathan Abram (brings size to the secondary). Read Paul Gutierrez's analysis for every pick.

Replacing Ryan Shazier in the middle of Pittsburgh's defense required a normally conservative franchise to get aggressive by trading up, and the move to draft inside linebacker Devin Bush should pay off. Read Jeremy Fowler's analysis for every pick.

The Eagles like to build from the inside out, and they moved up to No. 22 overall to add a potential blue-chipper in Andre Dillard to an already strong offensive line. The replacement process for 37-year-old standout left tackle Jason Peters has begun. Read Tim McManus' analysis for every pick.

With the additions of Dee Ford and now Nick Bosa, the Niners believe they have supercharged their pass rush. For as much as this is about adding a top player, it's also about establishing who the 49ers want to be as a defense and a team. Read Nick Wagoner's analysis for every pick.

By moving back from No. 21 to No. 29 and taking defensive end L.J. Collier, the Seahawks restocked after trading Frank Clark without having to significantly overdraft to do so. Read Brady Henderson's analysis for every pick.

The Buccaneers secured one of the best all-around inside linebackers LSU's Devin White, who has drawn comparisons to Patrick Willis and was a strong on-field leader for the Tigers. Read Jenna Laine's analysis for every pick.

Having their first-round pick start on the reserve/physically unable to perform list isn't ideal, but defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons has a ways to go in recovering from an ACL tear as well as escaping the cloud of a 2016 off-field incident in which in pleaded no contest to simple assault. Read Turron Davenport's analysis for every pick.

The Redskins picked up a talented quarterback in Dwayne Haskins with the No. 15 overall pick and a top-10 value pick in outside linebacker Montez Sweat at No. 26. Both players bring some risk, but there's big upside for each. Read John Keim's analysis for every pick.