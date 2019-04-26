Kelly Stafford out of hospital again, still recovering

Kelly Stafford, the wife of Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, is once again out of the hospital and resting in their Michigan home as part of recovering from surgery last week to remove a brain tumor.

Stafford, who had initially returned home Easter Sunday after having the tumor removed to fix an acoustic neuroma initially discovered in January after bouts with vertigo, went back into the hospital Wednesday after headaches and other complications became too much to deal with.

In an Instagram post Friday, she went into a bit more detail about what has been going on.

Kelly and Matthew Stafford have three young children, including two toddlers. Upon arriving home, she expressed joy at being able to spend "a few hours with my little humans," but admits she isn't ready to be able to fully be around them yet as she works on her recovery.

The Lions -- and Matthew Stafford -- have asked for privacy for the family as she recovers.

Stafford was a standout basketball player in high school and a college cheerleader at Georgia. Even after leaving college, she remained very active -- often posting workouts including boxing and consistently making 3-point shots on her social media.

"It's tough to go from a very active woman to having to relearn the basics of being an athlete, but these little girls give me so much strength," Kelly Stafford wrote. "I want to be able to teach them every sport I learned and the day they beat me (I'm sure it'll come fast) ... I'll humble them by reminding them I'm only working with one side of my brain.

"I miss them. I miss them so much, but I'm so grateful I got that time today and now I have my inspiration to keep on pushing."