Cardinals' Murray not concerned about starting

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Whether Josh Rosen is still on the Arizona Cardinals' roster or not come Week 1 of the 2019 NFL season, first-round pick Kyler Murray said he isn't concerned about being Arizona's starting quarterback.

"I'm just ready to work, come in here to work hard, get better each and every day, no matter the situation," Murray said during his introductory news conference Friday. "That's my job.

"I'm not really worried about starting the first game or anything like that. For me, all I can do is come in, get better each and every day."

As speculation about Rosen's future with the Cardinals continued to swirl amid Murray's first appearance in Arizona after going first overall Thursday night, the Heisman Trophy winner said he "cannot wait" to take the field for the Cardinals. Arizona is where Murray wanted to be, he said.

Even after he was selected by the Oakland Athletics in the first round of the 2018 Major League Baseball draft, in the back of his head Murray said he wanted to "go ball out" as a football player at Oklahoma this past season.

"I feel like everything was planned, everything was thought out," Murray said. "And now that it's here, it is kind of crazy. But at the same time, this is where I wanted to be, and I'm just glad I'm here."

A day after becoming the first player to be picked in the first round of both the NFL and MLB drafts, Murray said it hasn't sunk in yet.

"I just thank God for the abilities to allow me to play both games at a high level, my parents for pushing me every day, teammates, coaches," Murray said. "But I don't think that'll soak in until later down the line."

Murray sounded as though he was embracing the expectations that have been placed on his 5-foot-10 frame months after the Cardinals went 3-13, fired former head coach Steve Wilks and landed the first pick. The basis for those expectations is Murray's relationship with coach Kliff Kingsbury, who began recruiting Murray when the player was a sophomore at Allen High School, located in a suburb of Dallas.

"As a kid, that's what you dream of -- going to an organization and being that guy, turning the program around, the organization around, and winning Super Bowls," Murray said. "I don't shy away from hard work. I feel like I'm not here to lose games or go through the motions. I'm here to change things up. So, I'm ready to go. I can't wait."

Murray said he's aware his adjustment to the NFL might take time, admitting it's not going to be easy. He expects to get every defensive player's best shot.

"If I fail a little bit, that's fine," Murray said. "Everybody fails. But at the same time, get back up, keep going, keep pushing, and just making sure that I'm doing my best to keep this thing going."

The 21-year-old Murray said he grew up watching 35-year-old Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald. The idea of throwing to Fitzgerald, whom Murray called a "legend," will be "a little crazy," Murray said.

Murray also unites with Cardinals receiver Christian Kirk, who was his teammate at Texas A&M in 2015.

"Getting back with Christian -- the connection that we had growing up, I can't wait," Murray said.