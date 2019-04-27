Browns get Greedy, add LSU CB in 2nd round

LSU cornerback Greedy Williams was expected by many to be a first-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft. When the Cleveland Browns finally selected him Friday night midway through the second round, Williams made up for lost time.

Asked what he knew about the Browns during a conference call with local reporters, Williams said: "I know one thing -- that the Browns are going to the Super Bowl this year. That's a fact."

The Browns moved up three spots to No. 46 overall to snag Williams, one of the top man-to-man cover corners in the draft. He'll make a formidable pair with Denzel Ward, who made the Pro Bowl as a rookie last season.

"Oh, my God," Williams said. "Me and Denzel, we are going to tear up the league. You can go man on the outside all day, and we will lock down those receivers. Denzel is a Pro Bowl corner, came in his rookie year and did what he needed to do. I know he's going to prep me up and get me ready to do the same thing. Possibly we can be the two Pro Bowl corners in the league playing for the same team."

Williams said he was anxious after falling into the second round but not angry.

"It has been, 'Where am I going?'" he said. "More like, 'Who's going to take me, who's going to get me?' Like I said, when I got that 216 [area code call], I didn't know [who] it was. I missed the call because I was just paying attention to something else and my girl kind of tapped me and said, 'Look at your phone.' I called back and it was Cleveland and I was shocked. I know y'all have a lot of LSU guys over there. I'm just happy to be a part of the team. I'm ready just to get there, put in work and be a difference-maker in that defense."

Indeed, Williams will join a team that includes former LSU receivers Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. He was available to the Browns in part because some teams gave him poor ratings for tackling, but general manager John Dorsey said he wasn't worried.

"I have no problem with his tackling," Dorsey said. "He will get you down. Corners are paid to cover. The tackling aspect, just get the guy down."