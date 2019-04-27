Panthers call selection of QB Grier a depth move

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers didn't have to call long distance Friday to draft a quarterback for the first time since Cam Newton was the first overall pick in 2011.

He was just down the street.

Former West Virginia star Will Grier, who grew up just outside of Charlotte in Davidson, North Carolina, was holding a draft watch party at his uncle's house a few miles from Bank of America Stadium when the Panthers made him the 100th pick (third round).

"I could walk there," Grier said with a laugh. "I think the Panthers just got the best quarterback in the draft and long term I'd love to bring a Super Bowl [title] to Charlotte."

General manager Marty Hurney quickly dispelled any notion the pick was made because Newton is rehabbing from shoulder surgery for the second time in three offseasons or because his contract is up after the 2020 season.

"Nothing to do with Cam," Hurney said. "This is about depth and bringing in young guys and developing young quarterbacks. This has nothing to do with Cam Newton. Cam Newton is our starting quarterback and our franchise quarterback."

Hurney said Newton, 30, wasn't given a courtesy call to let him know the Panthers were selecting a quarterback, but added, "He has known this is a possibility." Newton said in a recent YouTube video he knew the organization was bringing in competition at the position.

"Nobody appreciates the concept of depth more than Cam Newton does," Hurney said. "This is another guy in the quarterback room. Knowing Will Grier and spending time with him, I think he's going to get along with Cam and the rest of the quarterbacks as well."

Grier will compete with Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen to back up Newton, the 2015 NFL MVP. One also could be insurance in case Newton suffers a setback in his rehab, which has gone well thus far.

"I look so forward to being in the same room [with Newton], watching what he does," Grier said. "Unbelievable player. ... It's really an honor to play with him. He's a baller, one of the best to ever do it."

Grier does offer insurance with Heinicke and Allen coming off injuries. Heinicke underwent surgery to repair a torn triceps suffered in Week 16 last season and Allen left the finale with a shoulder injury.

And then there is Newton's shoulder. He entered the 2018 season feeling as strong as he had in several years. But after a 6-2 start the shoulder started weakening to the point the Panthers shut their starter down for the final two games, with the playoffs out of reach thanks to a losing streak that reached seven.

The shoulder had become so weak that Heinicke was brought on several times to throw a Hail Mary at the end of a half or a game.

Arthroscopic surgery in January revealed scar tissue in Newton's throwing shoulder. After that was removed, Newton quickly began getting his range of motion back even though he hasn't begun throwing, and there is no set timetable for that.

Grier, who was a starter throughout high school, at Florida and then West Virginia, doesn't look at himself as competition for the starting job.

He also won't hesitate to take advantage of any opportunity given.

"Football is a team sport, the greatest team sport there is," he said. "The goal is to win. It's my job to play when the name's called. With the situation as it is now, I'm going to do whatever I can to make [Newton] a better player." One of the pre-draft knocks on Grier, who was among the favorites for the Heisman Trophy entering last season, was a lack of arm strength. Hurney assured that wasn't an issue with the Carolina staff.

The Panthers liked the maturity of Grier, who is married with a child, and the "it" factor Hurney noted.

"This is a position, when you find a guy you like and you have a chance to get him to help the depth at the most important position on the team, arguably, then you have to do it," Hurney said. "We like Will. He's got plenty of arm strength.

"He's a timing passer. He's got an 'it' factor that you can see. You can see it around his teammates. You can see it at the pro day. You can just see it on tape. He's a very talented quarterback."

Grier grew up a Carolina fan, sitting in the stands from the time he was 3 to cheer on the hometown team. He has a jersey like the one former Panthers running back DeShaun Foster wore, and his favorite player is former Carolina wide receiver Steve Smith.

Hurney didn't have much exposure with Grier when Grier played for his dad, Chad, at Davidson Day School. However, he was well aware of Grier's talent and reputation.

"My sons played high school football," he said. "Every Friday night you heard about this kid at Davidson Day who was lighting it up."

Grier never thought far enough ahead back then to imagine lighting it up at Bank of America Stadium. He's "over the moon" about the opportunity he has now.

"Unbelievable opportunity," he said. "I couldn't be more excited. I don't even have to move."