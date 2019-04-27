Jets GM Maccagnan disputes rift with coach Gase

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- New York Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan, addressing reports of a rift with Adam Gase, said Friday night that he has a strong rapport with the team's new coach.

"Actually, I think Adam and I have worked very well together," said Maccagnan, who played a key role in hiring Gase in January. "I'm sure, like in any process, there are times where ... you know, you work through the process.

"It's just like in a scouting meeting. You might have different opinions on a player. But, from my standpoint, I've actually had a very good working relationship with Adam. Quite frankly, as I've said before, he has a very good sense of humor. He makes me laugh quite a bit, which is one of the reasons why I like working with him."

Gase was not available to comment.

On Friday, The Athletic and DraftAnalyst.com reported there was friction between Gase and Maccagnan, who has control over the 53-man roster. A league source told ESPN that they had disagreements over certain personnel decisions during free agency, adding that CEO Christopher Johnson started spending more time at the facility to observe the dynamic between the coach and general manager.

Another source confirmed Johnson has been around the facility more than in the past but said it has nothing to do with Gase and Maccagnan. Johnson decided at the end of last season to be more involved at the facility, the source said.

Johnson is now confident Gase and Maccagnan are on the same page, a source said. He spoke positively of their relationship last month at the owners meetings. In an unsolicited remark, he told reporters, "I'm really happy about the way Mike and Adam are really working in sync on the [offseason] plan."

On Friday, there was speculation that Maccagnan's job could be in jeopardy. From all indications, the Jets have no plans to make a change.

"I don't think I'm really going to sit here and comment about my job," Maccagnan said. "I'm focused on the draft. I feel good about the situation we're in. I feel very good about working with Adam going forward."

Maccagnan, who was hired with former coach Todd Bowles in 2015, is under contract through 2020.