Texans TE Griffin arrested for punching window

Houston Texans tight end Ryan Griffin has been arrested in Nashville, Tennessee, on charges of vandalism and public intoxication, according to online court records.

According to multiple reports, Griffin allegedly punched a hotel window on Friday night in Nashville, where the NFL draft is being held this weekend. Police said Griffin was "disorderly" and that his left hand was bleeding.

A friend of Griffin's said the tight end had been overserved, according to the reports.

Griffin was booked at 12:43 a.m. and released on $1,750 bond at 7:14 a.m.

A court date in the case has been set for May 31.