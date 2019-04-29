        <
        >

          Which NFL prospects rocked the red carpet at the draft?

          play
          Metcalf goes shirtless to Seahawks meeting, Carroll joins him (0:15)

          DK Metcalf goes without a shirt at a combine meeting with the Seahawks' staff, and Pete Carroll decides to go shirtless himself. (0:15)

          8:00 AM ET
          • Turron DavenportESPN
            Close
            • Covered Eagles for USA Today
            • Covered the Ravens for Baltimore Times
            • Played college football at Cheyney University

          NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The NFL draft's top prospects gathered in Nashville on Thursday, dressed to the nines and eager to find out where they'd begin their professional careers. Their on-field performances have been scrutinized for months -- now it's time to evaluate their fashion game.

          Here are the standouts, beginning with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft:

          TOP FIVE LOOKS

          Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

          Drafted: No. 1 by the Arizona Cardinals

          Style credits: Shoes by Nike

          Why did Murray choose Nike? Murray had custom Nike Air Force One sneakers to match his pink pinstripe suit inspired by "The Great Gatsby." The custom sneaks have "KM1" on them. The swoosh on the Nike sneakers was pink with burgundy spots to match his suit. In the words of John Witherspoon's character in the movie Boomerang, "You gotta coordinate!"

          What I liked: The peak lapels with a ticket pocket and vest were smoothly complemented by the custom white sneakers which took the cake. Mixing in a pink and burgundy striped tie along with a burgundy pocket square topped off the look.

          Grade: A+

          Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

          Drafted: No. 13 by the Miami Dolphins

          What inspired the outfit? "At Clemson, we called ourselves the Power Rangers," Wilkins said. "I am the White Tiger Power Ranger, so I had to represent with the white, gold and black color scheme."

          What I liked: The custom lining in Wilkins' jacket featured tiger eyes with "42" on each side of his jacket. It was a crafty look to go with his comical Power Rangers theme. The big guy finished it off with a soft pair of loafers without socks. Extra credit for the "no socks swag."

          Grade: A

          Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, WR, Oklahoma

          Drafted: No. 25 by the Baltimore Ravens

          Style credits: Michael Strahan JC Penney (M collection), shoes by Christian Louboutin

          What's behind the pattern? Brown wanted to wear a patterned blazer in Oklahoma's colors but also have it coordinate with his black shirt and slacks. True to his "Hollywood" nickname, Brown had a picture of himself in his Oklahoma jersey on his custom lining. He also had the word "Hollywood" featured in the lining along with "954" to represent the area code he hails from. A custom medallion that resembled Brown complemented by diamonds hung from his chain.

          What I liked: Brown's custom lining was a nice touch. His mini-Hollywood piece was a baller move. Finishing the look with Christian Louboutin red-bottom shoes stood out, too. Brown is working his way back from a Lisfranc injury so his footwear was of the utmost importance.

          Grade: A

          D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

          Drafted: No. 64 by the Seattle Seahawks

          Why the double-breasted suit? Metcalf wanted to accent his triangular shape. The double-breasted suit accentuated his old-school taste. The wide pinstripe is a classic look.

          What I liked: Metcalf paid homage to his high school by having team name-themed lightning bolts on his custom lining. Metcalf also had strawberries on the lining. Why? A love for strawberry milk. To take it a step further, he had a pink nose ring and pink socks to match the strawberry milk theme.

          Grade: A

          Jawaan Taylor, OL, Florida

          Drafted: No. 35 by the Jacksonville Jaguars

          What's behind the lining? Taylor's custom lining in his jacket paid tribute to his grandmother, Gwendolyn Lewis, who died in 2010. He refers to her as his "guardian angel," which is featured on the lining above her picture.

          What I liked: The gray base with purple plaid was outstanding. Taylor is a big guy, so simplifying the look with a white shirt and black tie was a good idea. Pulling off the three-piece suit was a nice feat.

          Grade: B

          OTHER NOTABLE LOOKS

          Devin White, LB, LSU

          Drafted: No. 5 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

          Why go with blue and pink? "The first time I wore a blue suit I just knew that was my look," White said. "We are in horse country and want to represent my horse, Daisy May. She loves pink, so I wanted to put the pink on for her to let her know she's with me."

          What I liked: The postman blue suit with a pink shirt, tie and pocket square was classic. White had a vest on as well, which he said reminded him of a county sheriff look from back in the day. White didn't forget where he came from either. He showed his loyalty to his alma mater by sporting a purple and gold bracelet.

          Grade: B

          Brian Burns, DE/OLB, Florida St.

          Drafted: No. 16 by the Carolina Panthers

          Style credits: Gucci, Dior

          What I liked: Burns is a huge Spider-Man fan and incorporated that theme into his outfit by wearing Spidey socks. The custom camouflage lining on his deep fuschia coat was a nice twist, too. Burns said when he woke up and put the outfit together his goal was to be the cleanest dude out there.

          Grade: B

          Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

          Drafted: No. 42 by the Denver Broncos

          Style credits: Shoes by Gucci

          What I liked: Lock involved his family in the decision. Pulling off a blue nailhead pattern was a bold look. He simplified the look with his white shirt and navy tie. Lock had the "no sock swag" going with his Gucci shoes that he categorized as his first "I made it" purchase.

          Grade: C

          Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

          Drafted: No. 30 by the New York Giants

          Style credits: Dolce & Gabbana

          What I liked: Baker's family got involved with the outfit. His father, Andre, had the "bowtie swag" going with a black satin shawl collar on his jacket. Baker's mother, Shanika, picked out her son's red carpet outfit. Baker himself pulled off an interesting look with some Dolce & Gabbana shoes/sneakers. Wearing the lapel pin he got for winning the Jim Thorpe Award (nation's best college DB) along with the shark (Baker feels like he's the biggest fish in the sea) and lightning bolt medallion was a power move.

          Grade: C

          Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

          Drafted: No. 10 by the Pittsburgh Steelers

          What I liked: I wasn't a big fan of the look, but the fact that he wanted to make a bold statement sits well with me. "I wanted to go with something off the wall and put my personality into it. You can't just go into a store and get this," Bush said during his news conference. The outfit reminded me of Morris Day and the Time from back in the 1980s.

          Grade: D

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices