Cowboys to sign Hall of Famer Larry Allen's son

The Dallas Cowboys agreed to terms Sunday with undrafted free agent Larry Allen Jr., the team announced.
The former Harvard offensive lineman is the son of former Cowboys great Larry Allen, who was selected to 10 Pro Bowls and was a six-time first team All-Pro with Dallas.
To celebrate the signing, Allen congratulated his son via Twitter:
Allen, who was drafted by the Cowboys in the second round (46th overall) of the 1994 draft, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013.
Allen Jr. was selected as All-Ivy League first team for the second time last season.