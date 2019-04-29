Source: NFL may put Hill on exempt list this week

The NFL and the players union received the same audiotape showing Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill and his fiancee discussing injuries to their child that a TV station aired last week and have heard it, a source told ESPN's Dan Graziano.

The league has historically declined to use the Commissioner's Exempt List in the offseason, but is considering making an exception with Hill in this case, likely as early as this week, the source said. The designation is used as a way to keep a player off the field while the league reviews a case and reaches a conclusion on discipline, and it usually waits until the legal system concludes its process, which was just reopened in Kansas City last week after prosecutors received the audio from a local TV station.

The exemption usually works as a suspension with pay, but since players aren't paid in the offseason, that doesn't apply in this case. While on the Commissioner's Exempt list, Hill would be prohibited by the NFL from taking part in practices and other team activities.

Hill was already suspended from all team-related activities after the audio surfaced Wednesday in which he discusses abusing his son. Hill also told his fiancee, Crystal Espinal, that she should be "terrified'' of him during an 11-minute discussion that took place in a Dubai airport.

The audio surfaced one day after prosecutors declined to press charges against Hill following a domestic violence investigation. They said at the time that they were convinced a crime had occurred, but were unable to determine whether it was Hill or Espinal that hurt their son.

The prosecutor, Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe, reopened the case on Friday after receiving the audio file from KCTV in Kansas City.

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt said Saturday that the team was conducting its own internal investigation, though it's unclear how much information that Johnson County District Attorney's office will make available.

There was speculation that the Chiefs could release Hill once this weekend's NFL draft was over, but Hunt declined to discuss those internal deliberations. He did say Saturday that "there are a couple of ongoing investigations relating to Tyreek and we're going to have to let that process play out.''