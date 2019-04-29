Rosen believes he can be Miami's franchise QB

Josh Rosen explains why he believes he can change his reputation with a fresh start in Miami. (1:26)

DAVIE, Fla. -- Josh Rosen didn't really know his time with Arizona Cardinals was over until he got a call a few minutes before the draft, and after being shipped off to the Miami Dolphins for pennies on a dollar he's embracing the adversity. Rosen is treating 2019 as a one-year tryout to prove to the Dolphins that he can be their answer at quarterback.

"Very rarely do you get a second chance to make a first impression," Rosen said. "It felt like I got drafted twice."

Rosen made a strong first impression in his first appearance in Miami. He didn't shy away from questions. He spoke about the emotions of Arizona drafting Kyler Murray and dumping him in Miami. He defended himself against criticism that he was a bad teammate and leader.

"I think I'm a really good teammate. What I've tried to do is not say or do anything extra, just kind of be me and keep my head down, and eventually the story will straighten out," Rosen said. "I think it has for the most part. Time and consistency are the best medicine to cure the narrative.''

Dolphins coach Brian Flores said Rosen will have to "earn" the Dolphins starting quarterback role over journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick, a competition Rosen is embracing. The 22-year-old said he believes he's coming in as the backup "on paper."

So expect an open competition this summer between Chosen Rosen and FitzMagic with Flores picking the best man for the job.

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier is expecting a newly motivated Rosen after all that has transpired and been said about Rosen over the last week.

"I don't think my chip has got to grow anymore. I might tip over," Rosen said, laughing.

Dolphins offensive coordinator Chad O'Shea and quarterbacks coach Jim Caldwell will try to maximize the skillset of last year's top-10 pick. He'll need to make a big leap after finishing last season with the NFL's worst passer rating (66.7).

Rosen's talent is still there, the potential excites Miami and opportunity is certainly plentiful

The Dolphins haven't had a Pro Bowl quarterback since Dan Marino 23 years ago, the longest drought in the NFL, and fans are eagerly waiting the next great (not just good) answer to the long-standing problem. Rosen would be the 20th quarterback to start for the Dolphins since Marino retired in 1999.

"I'm aware of the situation," Rosen said. "Hopefully I can follow in some semblance of his massive footsteps."

But Rosen's first step won't be replacing Marino. It'll simply be beating out Fitzpatrick, who certainly won't go down without a fight.

This is a chance for Rosen to prove the Cardinals and everyone that counted him out wrong, and in turn he could prove the Dolphins' great value bet on him to be the acquisition of the year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.