Giants say Ballentine recovering after being shot

Recently drafted New York Giants cornerback Corey Ballentine, a senior at Washburn University, is recovering after being shot early Sunday morning in Topeka, Kansas, and will join the team for its minicamp this weekend, according to the Giants.

Washburn football player Dwane Simmons was killed in the incident. Ballentine was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle with a non-life-threatening injury, according to police.

Washburn defensive back Corey Ballentine was injured and his teammate killed just hours after the NFL draft. Associated Press

The school plans to hold a vigil Tuesday night for Simmons.

Ballentine was the Giants' sixth-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft on Saturday. He put out messages Monday on social media.

God gives his toughest battles to his strongest soldiers. I love you forever. Thank you for being a true friend who uplifted me, corrected me when i was in the wrong, and accepted my flaws. Thank you for being a brother to me. Thank you for letting me experience your life💛 pic.twitter.com/SfqX9v6qgY — Corey Ballentine🇯🇲 (@cbxiii__) April 29, 2019

A preliminary investigation determined \the shooting occurred during a social gathering outside a residence, Topeka police spokeswoman Gretchen Koenen said in an email Sunday evening. She said dozens of people were at the gathering, and that police were working to gather evidence and witness statements.

"We want to emphasize that we need those who were present to let us know what they saw,'' Koenen said. Topeka police did not have an update on the active homicide as of Monday afternoon.

Simmons, a defensive back who was entering his senior season in 2019, played in 22 games in three seasons at Washburn.

"Heartbreaking news about Dwane Simmons," Washburn coach Craig Schurig said in a statement. "Dwane is one of the most energetic and well-liked players I have ever coached at Washburn. Dwane's infectious smile and love for football and his teammates was truly inspirational. Our prayers of healing go out to his family, his parents Navarro and Yasmine Simmons and Chaquilla Williams."

Ballentine was the recipient of the 2018 Cliff Harris Award as the small-college defensive player of the year and was one of three Division II players selected to the Senior Bowl. The 23-year-old ran a 4.47 40 at the NFL scouting combine; he was the last of three cornerbacks drafted by the Giants.

Giants general manager Dave Gettleman told SiriusXM NFL radio Monday that the team spoke to Ballentine on Sunday and that he was "coming along fine.'' He said Ballentine is expected to join the Giants on Thursday for the team minicamp this weekend, although Gettleman didn't indicate whether Ballentine will actually participate.

"Our thoughts are with Dwane Simmons' family, friends and teammates and the rest of the Washburn community," the Giants said in a statement released Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.