Hall of Fame DE Gino Marchetti dies at 92

Hall of Fame defensive end Gino Marchetti has died at 92, his wife told the Baltimore Sun.

"I kissed him and he knew me and smiled," Joan Marchetti told the paper. "That was Gino's way of saying goodbye."

Gino Marchetti played 13 seasons with the Baltimore Colts, winning two championships (1958 and 1959). He played his first season in the NFL with the Dallas Texans, who drafted him in 1952 with the 14th overall pick.

Colts owner Jim Irsay paid tribute to Marchetti on Twitter:

Rest in peace, Gino Marchetti. The son of immigrants---and a veteran of the Battle of the Bulge against the Nazis---Marchetti was one of the greatest to play the game, Gino was a player who helped turn the nation's attention toward the "new sport" on television. — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) April 30, 2019

Marchetti was an 11-time Pro Bowler and seven-time first-team All-Pro.

He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1972.