          Kraft lawyers spar with state attorneys at hearing

          9:26 PM ET
          T.J. Quinn
          What normally would be a quick hearing in a misdemeanor case will continue for a third day Wednesday as Robert Kraft's attorneys seek to suppress video evidence in his solicitation of prostitution case.

          The New England Patriots owner is one of 25 men charged with misdemeanor solicitation after allegedly receiving sexual services in January at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Florida.

          Kraft's lawyers sparred with Palm Beach County state attorneys Tuesday over the warrant police obtained to install secret video surveillance inside the spa.

          Florida Department of Health inspector Karen Herzog testified Tuesday that she saw items at the spa that led her to believe women were living there when she visited in November. Kraft's team attacked Herzog's credibility, suggesting that she altered her inspection report in order to give police probable cause.

          If Judge Leonard Hanser agrees with Kraft's attorneys that the video evidence should be suppressed, it could effectively end the state's case against Kraft and the other men charged with solicitation.

          The hearing will resume at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday. Hanser said he hoped to have it wrapped by noon.

