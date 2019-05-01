McFarland to join Tessitore in MNF booth for '19

Booger McFarland will move from his field-analyst position to join play-by-play commentator Joe Tessitore in the booth for the 50th season of Monday Night Football, ESPN announced Wednesday.

The two will be joined by sideline reporter Lisa Salters, who returns for her eighth MNF season, and new officiating analyst John Parry.

"I'm so excited to continue to be part of Monday Night Football, especially with the opportunity to be in booth for the 50th season, working with true professionals and friends like Joe and Lisa," McFarland said in a statement. "We have a great slate of games and I look forward to starting our journey in Louisiana, where I was born and raised."

The MNF season will kick off with the Houston Texans visiting the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 9 as part of ESPN's opening-night doubleheader.

"Booger's insight, personality and passion for the game make him the right person for the job," ESPN executive vice president Stephanie Druley said in a statement. "He and Joe have been close friends since they helped ESPN launch the SEC Network five years ago. Their chemistry together in the booth -- and with Lisa -- will give us a team that fans want to spend Monday nights with this fall."

Booger McFarland will join Joe Tessitore in the booth for the 50th season of Monday Night Football. Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images

McFarland, a two-time Super Bowl champion, joined MNF in 2018 after serving as a college football analyst for four years on ESPN, ABC and the SEC Network.

He replaces Jason Witten, who unretired after one season to rejoin the Dallas Cowboys. The 11-time Pro Bowl tight end spent one season with Monday Night Football.