Theismann gives Haskins OK to wear No. 7

The No. 7 will likely be worn by a Washington Redskins player this season for the first time since 1985.

Former quarterback Joe Theismann, the last player to wear the number for the team, told 106.7 The Fan on Wednesday that he spoke with quarterback Dwayne Haskins, picked by the Redskins in the first round last week, and gave him his permission to wear the number this season.

No. 7 isn't retired by the Redskins, but the number is one of several that the team has "protected" by keeping it out of circulation. Sammy Baugh's No. 33 is the only number that has been officially retired by the franchise.

"I just got off the phone with Dwayne just a little while ago, and I told him it was OK to wear No. 7," Theismann told the radio station. "Given him permission. Not that I felt like I needed to, but he was respectful enough to ask.

Joe Theismann is the last player to wear No. 7 in a Redskins uniform. Manny Rubio/USA TODAY SPORTS

"We had a really nice conversation. It's important to him. And hey, I want the kid to be successful. He doesn't need to worry about, 'Well, I wish I could've worn a different jersey. I wish I could've worn a number.' If this is one less thing that puts any problems out there or issues out there for him or statements or comments, let's make his life as easy as possible, so that we can get the success from him that we're hoping and expecting."

Theismann, the Redskins' all-time leading passer, was asked if Haskins might ultimately decide to wear a different number despite being given permission to wear No. 7.

"I think he's decided that he wants to do it, so let me just say that," he said.