Source: Skins decline 5th-year option on Doctson

The Washington Redskins declined to pick up the fifth year option on receiver Josh Doctson, a source told ESPN. It was a long-expected decision but they did not tell Doctson until Wednesday afternoon, two days before the deadline.

The option would have cost them $10.3 million in 2020. That's a steep price to pay considering the trajectory of his career. Doctson, the 22nd overall pick in 2015 out of TCU, has not produced as Washington had hoped. He missed all but two games his first season because of an Achilles' issue that eventually bothered both feet. He has played in all but one game since that season.

In the last two years, he's caught a combined 79 passes for 1,034 yards and eight touchdowns as the Redskins' starting X receiver. Washington drafted Terry McLaurin in the third round last weekend. His speed makes him a possible fit as the X wideout, though the Redskins say he can play any of the three receiver spots. They also drafted Kelvin Harmon in the sixth round, but he's projected more as a Z, or flanker.

The Redskins had hoped Doctson would develop into a downfield threat because of his ability to make contested catches. That also is dependent on the quarterback throwing to him. Regardless, Doctson has 13 career catches of 20-plus yards according to ESPN Stats & Information.

The Redskins can still re-sign Doctson before he hits free agency next offseason if they desire.