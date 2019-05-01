Source: Titans pass on Conklin's 5th-year option

NASHVILLE, Tenn -- The Tennessee Titans will not pick up the fifth-round option for right tackle Jack Conklin, a source tells ESPN's Adam Schefter. Conklin is set to become a free agent in 2020.

The primary question mark regarding Conklin is his ability to stay on the field. The fourth-year tackle was placed on injured reserve due to a knee injury in Week 14 last season. Conklin also missed Tennessee's Week 10 matchup against the Patriots after suffering a concussion against the Cowboys. In that game, he struggled against defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence.

Conklin's most significant injury happened in the Titans' 2018 division playoff loss to the Patriots, when he tore his ACL. The injury caused him to miss the first three games of last season. Reserve lineman Dennis Kelly filled in while Conklin was out.

Conklin was selected by the Titans with the No. 8 pick in the 2016 NFL draft. The high pick instantly paid off as Conklin was named a first-team All-Pro. He didn't return to his pre-injury form last season.

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Conklin's pass block win rate last season was 82 percent. The average for tackles last season was 81 percent.

Conklin's injury history and declining play hardly warrant picking up the fifth-year option, which comes with a $12.8 million price tag.