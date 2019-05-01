Source: Bills won't pick up DE Lawson's option

The Buffalo Bills will not exercise the fifth-year contract option of defensive end Shaq Lawson, a source said, making him a free agent after the upcoming season.

The No. 19 overall pick in 2016 was selected by former Bills general manager Doug Whaley and former coach Rex Ryan, both of whom were fired after Lawson's rookie season.

If the Bills had exercised Lawson's option for the 2020 season, he would have remained under contract at the average salary of the third- through 25th-highest paid players at his position.

Instead, Lawson will enter the final year of his contract this season. He is projected to compete with veteran Trent Murphy for a starting job at defensive end opposite Jerry Hughes.

In three NFL seasons, Lawson has totaled 10 sacks and four forced fumbles. He played a rotational role last season, starting six games.

The NFL Network was first to report the Bills' decision not to exercise Lawson's option.