Giants encourage Ballentine to skip minicamp

New York Giants sixth-round pick Corey Ballentine is not expected to attend rookie minicamp this weekend after being shot in the glutes early Sunday morning. The Washburn cornerback was the 160th pick in the 2019 NFL draft the previous day.

Ballentine's teammate Dwane Simmons was killed in the shooting. His funeral is scheduled for Saturday.

The Giants have been in contact with Ballentine since Sunday. He was released from the hospital early this week.

"We have encouraged Corey to stay in Kansas this week to be with his family and friends as they mourn the loss and celebrate the life of his good friend and teammate Dwane Simmons," the Giants said in a statement.

"Corey will be with us when it's appropriate."

The Giants' rookies are expected to report to the team's facility in New Jersey on Thursday. Ballentine is expected to make a full recovery from his injuries.