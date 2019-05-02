Source: Seahawks will not pick up Ifedi's option

The Seattle Seahawks will not pick up the fifth-year option of right tackle Germain Ifedi for the 2020 season, a source told ESPN's Brady Henderson.

Ifedi started 15 games last season and is still under contract for the upcoming season. He would be set to make $10.35 million in 2020 if Seattle picked up his option.

Friday is the deadline for teams to exercise their fifth-year options on rookie contracts for players selected in the first round of the 2016 draft.

Ifedi was selected 31st in 2016 -- the final pick in the first round because the New England Patriots forfeited their pick following the "Deflategate" scandal.

The Seahawks have George Fant and Jamarco Jones as potential replacements at right tackle.