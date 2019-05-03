Bucs' JPP released from hospital after accident

TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul was involved in a motor vehicle accident early Thursday morning and sought medical attention at a South Florida-area hospital.

"We have been informed that Jason was involved in a one-car accident early this morning in South Florida in which he was not cited," general manager Jason Licht said in a statement. "We know that he was evaluated at a local hospital and has since been released. Our immediate concern is for the safety and well-being of Jason and his passenger. We have been in contact with Jason and will be getting him further evaluated by our medical staff in the near future."

The news was first reported by TMZ.

Pierre-Paul has not been in Tampa for the Bucs' offseason program under new head coach Bruce Arians, instead spending time with his family as he did the previous year. He is expected to play a big role in Todd Bowles' defense, however.

Pierre-Paul led the Bucs with 12.5 sacks, becoming the first Buccaneer to reach double-digit sacks since Simeon Rice in 2005.