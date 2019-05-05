First look at rookie minicamps: The top picks in the 2019 NFL draft

ESPN Staff Writer

Colts receiver Parris Campbell's speed was clearly evident on the first day of rookie minicamp. What also was evident from the second-round pick out of Ohio State is that head coach Frank Reich and offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni will be able to use Campbell in the slot and on the outside. "It's exciting because I'm kind of out of that hybrid role that I was in at Ohio State," Campbell said. "So, just being able to show (my) skill set is a huge opportunity for me. I think the question coming out was can he run routes? Since I'd never done it, everyone just kind of put a no on it. But I'm not going to lie to you: That's something that I needed to work on because I didn't have experience. That was kind of my main focus throughout the whole (pre-draft) process." Being able to line Campbell, who had 90 receptions for 1,063 yards and 12 touchdowns during his senior season at Ohio State, up in multiple spots will be huge for the Colts considering they also have T.Y. Hilton, new addition Devin Funchess and the use of tight end Eric Ebron as a hybrid receiver.