First look at rookie minicamps: The top picks in the 2019 NFL draft

The 2019 NFL draft is over, and the league's rookies are already on the field.
Only 11 of the 32 NFL teams have started rookie minicamps. ESPN's NFL Nation reporters are on location at the NFL team facilities of 10 of those 11 teams to document players during their rookie minicamps. Here is a collection of the sights and sounds from some of the NFL's newest members.
Rookie minicamps: May 3-5
DK Metcalf had what Pete Carroll called a "great weekend" at Seahawks rookie minicamp. Seattle's second-round pick looked as fast as advertised and showed natural catching ability while hauling in one deep ball after another. He was clearly the favorite target of the three quarterbacks in camp. Some caveats apply. Skill players are set up to stand out in non-contact practices like these, where defenders aren't contesting catches. And a bigger test awaits for Metcalf when he faces veteran cornerbacks. But he made as strong of a first impression as he could have.
Seahawks first-round pick L.J. Collier looks the part of a five-technique, which is the bigger of the two defensive ends in Pete Carroll's defense and primarily plays on the strong side opposite the smaller Leo end. Carroll said that while it's hard to glean much from defensive lineman in non-contact settings, he again noticed how well Collier uses his hands. "That's a special characteristic that he already has," Carroll said. "So technique-wise, he's been coached very well also and there's stuff that we can do with him. I think it's going to be a really exciting guy for us to fit into the scheme. Like we said before, he'll play the spot where Michael Bennett played and we'll ask him to do a lot of similar things."
Practice 2 of the Daniel Jones era in the books. Had some ups and downs (an INT, great throw downfield on deep post). Also stayed after practice with some receivers for extra work. "This is the way Daniel operates," coach Pat Shurmur said.
New 49ers DE Nick Bosa didn't participate in team drills during Friday's rookie minicamp practice but did do one on one drills (and was successful as would be expected). Niners easing him back into football as he returns from core muscle injury.
Rookie defensive end Clelin Ferrell has been a Raider for all of a week and has already impressed with his work ethic. "The play is going to come with itself." Ferrell, the No. 4 overall draft pick, said Friday, as Oakland opened its rookie minicamp. "But I just want to earn the respect of my teammates, that's the biggest thing. So much going on around because you're a rookie and don't know much. Everything is just knew, it's a whole new situation, whole new playbook, whole new teammates, everything. So, just come in with the right mindset and right attitude, work hard."
Wide receiver Marquise Brown, the Ravens' first-round pick, sat out rookie minicamp as expected after undergoing foot surgery four months ago but should be ready for the start of training camp. "It's tough," Brown said. "But at the same time I have fun taking those mental reps, because I kind of have an advantage getting back and being able to watch."
Wide receiver Miles Boykin, the Ravens' third-round pick, was impressive catching the football at rookie minicamp. Known for his hands coming out of Notre Dame, Boykin didn't have any drops and made a great catch on a low-sailing pass, plucking it before it hit the ground. Boykin is also a long-strider who can cover a lot of ground in a few steps.
WR Mecole Hardman, a second-round draft pick, flashed his 4.33 40 speed at the opening of Chiefs rookie camp. He lined up in a variety of spots, both in the slot and split wide. "The things coach (Andy) Reid (does) in this offense suit me well," Hardman said. "I feel I can do a lot of things in the offense. I'm versatile. I feel wherever he needs me to go, I can go. Whatever he needs me to do, I can do." Hardman is the obvious choice as a replacement for Tyreek Hill if he's released or suspended.
Bears third-round pick RB David Montgomery made a strong impression thought rookie minicamp. "He's very, very … he's extremely focused when he's in practice, which I love, Bears head coach Matt Nagy said. "He's very dialed in to whatever his assignment is. He loves being out here." Montgomery projects as a future every-down running back, and he did nothing to dispel that notion over Chicago's three-day rookie camp. Montgomery may lack elite breakaway speed, but his quick feet and above average lateral movement was easy to spot during drills.
A Saginaw Valley State QB and current NFL head coach threw during drills at Packers rookie practice.
Rashan Gary and Darnell Savage Jr. will be forever linked as 2019 first-round picks, but the two said despite playing in the Big Ten they didn't know each other before the Packers picked them. But it's clear they expect and the Packers expect Gary to help increase pressure on the quarterback and Savage to make plays on the ball in the secondary. "I told him, ‘Don't worry, man. you cover, I'm going to make sure you get a couple interceptions,'" Gary said. "So we're having fun."
Packers' first-round pick Rashan Gary requested No. 52, Clay Matthews' old number, and here's why: "Five minus 2 equals 3. I wore 3 in college. But Clay Matthews was a guy, I used to watch his game a lot. I’m a bigger type of guy, but watching what he used to do, his passion for the game, man I loved it. As soon as I saw it was open, I had to take it."
Irv Smith Jr. says he embraces the blocking element of his position and has improved upon it each year. "I don't want to be classified as a receiving tight end. I want to be classified as a complete tight end."
Colts receiver Parris Campbell's speed was clearly evident on the first day of rookie minicamp. What also was evident from the second-round pick out of Ohio State is that head coach Frank Reich and offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni will be able to use Campbell in the slot and on the outside. "It's exciting because I'm kind of out of that hybrid role that I was in at Ohio State," Campbell said. "So, just being able to show (my) skill set is a huge opportunity for me. I think the question coming out was can he run routes? Since I'd never done it, everyone just kind of put a no on it. But I'm not going to lie to you: That's something that I needed to work on because I didn't have experience. That was kind of my main focus throughout the whole (pre-draft) process." Being able to line Campbell, who had 90 receptions for 1,063 yards and 12 touchdowns during his senior season at Ohio State, up in multiple spots will be huge for the Colts considering they also have T.Y. Hilton, new addition Devin Funchess and the use of tight end Eric Ebron as a hybrid receiver.