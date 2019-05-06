Redskins' Keenum 'excited' to work with Haskins

ARLINGTON, Va., -- The moves didn't shock quarterback Case Keenum, not the trade to Washington two months ago nor the drafting of another quarterback last month.

"This is no new game to me," Keenum said, shortly before teeing off in a Redskins Charitable Foundation Golf Tournament at Army-Navy Country Club. "I've been in this situation before."

The situation for Keenum now is this: He'll have to compete against first-round pick Dwayne Haskins for the starting job. Colt McCoy also remains on the roster, but Redskins coach Jay Gruden said he might not return until training camp after having a third surgery to help repair the broken leg he suffered in December.

That means, for the time being, it'll be Keenum and Haskins vying for reps with the starters. Gruden said he's not sure yet how they'll divide the reps, but Haskins was drafted 15th overall for a reason.

Regardless, Keenum -- with his fifth franchise since 2013 -- said he won't shy away from helping one of the players he's competing against for a starting job.

"A good quarterback room is a noisy room," Keenum said, "one where everyone talks and shares and sees things through different lenses. I've got a lot of knowledge from guys I worked with in the past. That's part of this league is being able to pass it on. That's how I work, that's how I operate."

Keenum didn't arrive in the March trade from Denver with a starting guarantee. Washington surrendered only a sixth-round pick in 2020 and the Broncos gave them a seventh-rounder next year -- and paid half of Keenum's salary, leaving the Redskins responsible for only $3.5 million this season. Keenum also isn't signed beyond this year.

The Redskins were widely expected to draft a quarterback; it just wasn't known which round. Had they selected one after the first round, it would be easier for Keenum -- or McCoy -- to hold on to the starting job longer. With a first-round pick, the pressure to play them becomes greater. And that means Keenum must stand out should he win the starting job.

"I'm excited to get to work with Haskins," Keenum said. "I know he's a great player. I watched a lot of his college games. ... I'll come in and compete. Competition makes all of us better. I hope I make him better; I think he's going to come in and make me better. That's what helps this team."

Two years ago Keenum led Minnesota to an NFC North title by throwing for 3,547 yards and 22 touchdowns. After losing in the playoffs to Philadelphia, Keenum signed a two-year deal worth up to $36 million with Denver. The Redskins had considered pursuing him before trading for Alex Smith, but thought the price tag would be too high. But the Broncos finished 6-10 and he threw 18 touchdowns to 15 interceptions. After Denver traded for Joe Flacco, the Broncos moved Keenum. The Redskins gladly pounced.

"I was surprised by a lot of things but I've been around long enough to know I'm not surprised anymore by just about anything," Keenum said.

Gruden has been around Keenum since they started offseason workouts on April 16.

"He's a really good golfer, I know that," Gruden said. "I played golf with him a couple times and he's whooped me twice. He's great, man, he's a pro. He understands football, the business. He's been on a couple teams in a short career already but he's also a great competitor. Him and Colt are great competitors. They know nothing will be handed to them."

But, despite Keenum's acceptance of his situation, he's not just looking to be another coach for Haskins. The Redskins have three former NFL quarterbacks on their offensive staff and a head coach in Gruden who played it in college.

"My job is to help this team win no matter what," Keenum said. "That's being ready to play, that's being ready ... to move the ball and get first downs, get touchdowns, score points. That's my job. Along that process there are different things you learn. We've got a lot of great coaches in that quarterback room; I don't need to be a coach in that sense. I learned more by watching players around me so there's that too. First and foremost my job is to get ready to play and be ready when this team needs me."