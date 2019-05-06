QB Rivers 'at peace' with playing out current deal

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Asked about his contract status entering the final year of his deal, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers told reporters he's fine with playing out this year if his representation and the team cannot reach an agreement on an extension this offseason.

"I'd be fine with that, and look at it again in early spring, if that is in fact how it plays out," Rivers told reporters on Monday. "I really have no goal, or see it playing a certain way. I'm very at peace with where it is right now. I'm under contract for this season and excited about this team and our opportunities."

Chargers general manager Tom Telesco did not reveal whether the team and Rivers' representation have had discussions about an extension, but he said the veteran signal-caller isn't going anywhere.

"It's certainly something we'll talk about," Telesco said after the draft. "There's no doubt."

Even though he will turn 38 years old in December, Rivers is still playing at a high level. He finished the 2018 regular season ranked fifth in the NFL in passer rating (105.5), tied for sixth in passing touchdowns (32), eighth in passing yards (4,308) and ninth in completion percentage (68.3), earning his eighth trip to the Pro Bowl.

Rivers reiterated he would like to play a few more years, and said he wants to remain a part of the team when the Chargers open their new stadium in Inglewood in 2020. Rivers signed a four-year, $83.5 million extension before the 2015 season that includes a no-trade clause.

Ben Roethlisberger, who was part of the same 2004 draft class as Rivers, recently signed a two-year, $68 million contract extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers that included $37.5 million in guaranteed money. That contract could be used as a template to jump-start negotiations for Rivers and the Chargers.

The Chargers also brought in solid depth behind Rivers, signing Tyrod Taylor to a two-year, $11 million deal in free agency and drafting rookie Easton Stick to compete with Cardale Jones for the No. 3 quarterback job.