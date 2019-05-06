Sources: Bears trade for Raiders kicker Pineiro

The Chicago Bears added another kicker on Monday as the team continues its offseason quest to fix its kicking problems.

The Bears acquired kicker Eddy Pineiro from the Oakland Raiders for a conditional 2021 seventh-round draft pick, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

If Pineiro isn't on Chicago's active roster for five games, the Raiders won't get the pick, sources said.

Pineiro missed his rookie season for the Raiders in 2018 after he was placed on injured reserve with a groin injury. He was 3-for-3 on field goal attempts in the preseason.

He becomes the third kicker on the Bears' roster, joining Chris Blewitt and Elliott Fry. The trade comes after the Bears waived kickers Redford Jones and John Baron on Sunday at the conclusion of their rookie minicamp.

The Bears released kicker Cody Parkey after he missed a 43-yard field goal attempt that would have beaten the Philadelphia Eagles in the first round of the playoffs. The "double-doink" kick, after being slightly tipped, bounced off the left upright and hit the crossbar against Philly. He missed three extra-point attempts and eight field goal tries last season after signing a four-year contract to join the Bears.

The Bears have been unable to stabilize the kicker position since they released veteran Robbie Gould, the team's all-time leading scorer, prior to the start of the 2016 regular season.

The San Francisco 49ers applied the franchise tag to Gould in the offseason, but Gould told ESPN last week that he wants to be traded and will not report before the 49ers' season opener on Sept. 8. Niners coach Kyle Shanahan said earlier this month that San Francisco won't honor Gould's trade request.