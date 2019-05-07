        <
          Representing at The Met: Athletes strut their stuff at the Met Gala

          Serena Williams stole the show with her flashy dress and matching kicks at the 2019 Met Gala. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
          8:46 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          The Met Gala was the place to be seen on Monday, as stars of stage and screen showed off their outfits on the red carpet for the annual fundraiser.

          The sports world was well represented at the event, as athletes such as Tom Brady, Odell Beckham Jr. and Serena Williams exhibited their fashion chops. Here's a look at the best of the best from the 2019 Met Gala.

