Representing at The Met: Athletes strut their stuff at the Met Gala

The Met Gala was the place to be seen on Monday, as stars of stage and screen showed off their outfits on the red carpet for the annual fundraiser.
The sports world was well represented at the event, as athletes such as Tom Brady, Odell Beckham Jr. and Serena Williams exhibited their fashion chops. Here's a look at the best of the best from the 2019 Met Gala.
OBJ‼️‼️‼️ #MetGala pic.twitter.com/4zOz5iZzHP— olivia🤨 (@lovehrought) May 6, 2019
Serena Williams #MetGala pic.twitter.com/pCaw9KYDrm— met gala 2019 (@2015smetgala) May 6, 2019
What color you think we're going with??? #MetGala pic.twitter.com/j57xdEDbn3— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 6, 2019
#MetGala @giseleofficial @TomBrady— Gisele Bündchen Daily (@giseledaily) May 6, 2019
📹: @hungvanngo's IG Stories pic.twitter.com/NYZEgnFkP7
❤️ MetBall 2019 @JLo pic.twitter.com/arNUOzyLet— Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) May 7, 2019
It's a date night at the #MetGala for Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade! pic.twitter.com/8t3pH5zIqk— Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 7, 2019
Colin Kaepernick x Nessa #MetGala pic.twitter.com/xiZzuyPqXO— met gala 2019 (@2015smetgala) May 7, 2019
#LewisHamilton in #TommyHilfiger at the 2019 #MetGala— Caribbean Lookbook (@cariblookbook) May 7, 2019
