OBJ's aim: Turn Browns into 'the new Patriots'

Odell Beckham Jr. has big plans for the Cleveland Browns.

GQ chronicled Beckham's daring fashion choice for Monday's Met Gala -- a tuxedo jacket with cutoff sleeves and a kilt to fit the event's camp theme -- and the star wide receiver shared his bold vision for his new team with the magazine.

"I plan on being there for the next five years and trying to bring as many championships there as possible, turning [the Browns] into the new Patriots," he told GQ.

Beckham is also bullish on his new quarterback, Baker Mayfield, predicting he will one day be fitted for a gold jacket in Canton, Ohio.

Beckham is also bullish on his new quarterback, Baker Mayfield, predicting he will one day be fitted for a gold jacket in Canton, Ohio.

"I would say he's next, but I feel like he's now," Beckham told GQ. "He's Brett Favre. He's going to be a Hall of Famer."

The March trade that sent Beckham from the New York Giants to the Browns reunited him with Jarvis Landry, and Beckham told GQ how deep his devotion goes to his former LSU teammate.

"I would take a bullet for him," Beckham told GQ. "I hope it'd hit me in the arm, but I'd take a bullet for him."

The Browns have made the playoffs only once since returning to Cleveland in 1999 but were 7-8-1 after selecting Mayfield No. 1 overall last year, a remarkable turnaround from their 0-16 season in 2017.