Kraft attorneys accuse prosecutors of misconduct

Two attorneys for New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft are accusing prosecutors of misconduct in his misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution case.

Alex Spiro and William Burck made the allegations Wednesday, a day after prosecutors accused them of lying in court. In court documents, they accused the Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office of going "beyond trampling the rights of Mr. Kraft and into sullying" their reputations.

Prosecutors say Spiro falsely accused Jupiter police officer Scott Kimbark of telling other officers he would lie to justify the traffic stop of an Orchids of Asia Day Spa customer. Defense attorneys say officers stopped customers after alleged traffic violations to learn their identities so they could be charged later.

Spiro says Kimbark told other officers he'd invent a reason to stop the customer.

Also Wednesday, a judge in Palm Beach County, Florida, again sealed surveillance video and other evidence from public view in connection to the solicitation case.

Wednesday's ruling applies to evidence in the cases of Lei Wang and Hua Zhang. Each woman faces multiple criminal charges stemming from an investigation into alleged prostitution at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa.

Police in Jupiter say Kraft stopped at the spa in January and was caught on video surveillance paying for sexual favors. So far, Kraft's attorneys have successfully argued to keep the video out of the public until his case is resolved.

Kraft faces two counts of misdemeanor solicitation in the case. He has pleaded not guilty.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.