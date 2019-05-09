Jaguars' LB Smith says he won't play in 2019

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith announced on Instagram on Thursday that he will not play football in 2019.

Smith has led the Jaguars in tackles each of the past two seasons. He had 134 tackles last season.

Smith leads the Jaguars in tackles (581) and defensive snaps (4,409) since entering the NFL in 2014. He also has four defensive touchdowns, tied with Bobby Wagner for most among LBs in that span.