Seahawks move on from Baldwin, Chancellor

The Seattle Seahawks are moving on from Doug Baldwin, terminating the veteran wide receiver's contract with a failed physical designation.

The Seahawks announced that move on Thursday and also terminated safety Kam Chancellor's contract with a failed physical designation. That was an expected move, given that Chancellor's 2017 neck injury will prevent him from playing again.

Baldwin's future had been up in the air after an injury-riddled 2018 season. He recently had his second surgery of the offseason and also had a knee procedure that Seahawks coach Pete Carroll described as nonsurgical.

"These are two of the most iconic players in franchise history and both were instrumental in establishing our championship culture, great examples of competitiveness and leadership on the field and in the community," Seahawks general manager John Schneider said. "These legendary players will always be a part of our Seahawks family."