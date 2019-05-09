Patriots' Edelman to graduate from Kent State

New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman is set to graduate from Kent State on Saturday, 10 years after he left the school for the NFL in 2009.

Edelman, 32, played quarterback at Kent State before being drafted by the Patriots in the seventh round of the 2009 draft (232 overall).

He has three Super Bowl rings with the Patriots, and was MVP of this year's game, with 10 catches for 141 yards in the victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

At Kent State, Edelman was the QB in 2006-08, passing for 30 touchdowns and nearly 5,000 yards in his college career. He is listed by the school as an integrated studies major.

This Saturday, I will be walking with my fellow Kent State graduates. Completing what I started back in 06. I want to set a great example for my daughter, and complete a promise I made to my parents over 10 years ago. To my fellow Golden Flash graduates, Congratulations! #LetsGo pic.twitter.com/4aWQwEDPnF — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) May 9, 2019

It has been a busy week for Edelman, who accompanied pal Tom Brady and coach Bill Belichick to the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, and joined Brady and his wife Gisele at New York's Metropolitan Gala on Monday.