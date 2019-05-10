Sources: Dolphins to give CB Howard record deal

The Miami Dolphins are signing cornerback Xavien Howard to a record five-year, $76.5 million extension that includes $46 million guaranteed, making him the highest paid corner in the NFL, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Howard, 25, will receive $51 million in the first three years of the new deal, a source told ESPN's Cameron Wolfe.

Howard had seven interceptions in 12 games last season, tied for the league best, and made his first career Pro Bowl. He has 11 interceptions in his past 17 games.

He was set to make just under $1.3 million in 2019, the final year of his rookie deal. The cornerback was the No. 38 overall pick in 2016 out of Baylor.

Jacksonville's A.J. Bouye is currently the highest-paid cornerback, set to make $13.4 million in 2019. Josh Norman's $36.5 million guaranteed at signing was the largest previous amount by a corner until Howard's deal.