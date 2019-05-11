Jaguars' Smith: 'Football ain't everything'

Jeff Darlington, John Fox, and Victor Cruz explain the next steps for Telvin Smith and the Jaguars after the linebacker announced he would not play in 2019. (1:36)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith is apparently not happy with the way some people have reacted to his decision to step away from football for the 2019 season.

Smith posted an Instagram story on Saturday in which he said he's getting irritated with the criticism and reminded people that there's more to life than football.

"Why is it so crazy I want to step away from the game?" Smith said. "Y'all just chill. Everything's solid, you feel me? Stop going crazy. It's getting aggravating. You feel me? Football ain't everything. Y'all better wake the f--- up."

Smith posted a statement Thursday afternoon on his Instagram account saying that he would not be playing football in 2019 because he needed to take time off for his family and his health. He did not rule out a return in 2020 and said when he does decide to retire he wants to do it in Jacksonville.

"It was said to me from a great coach, that in order for the man to be his best, he must get his world in order," Smith's post read. "At this time I must take time away from this game & get my world in order. I must give this time back to myself, my family, & my health. I appreciate the support I will & will not get. I just ask y'all respect my decision to not play football this season. I know the rumors of trade talk came about, but I started my career in Jacksonville & the day I do decided [sic] to call it quits it will be right here in Duval. I love y'all & even in my time off it's #10toesdwn ya feel me!!! Love!"

Smith had not been attending the Jaguars' voluntary offseason conditioning program, which began in April, and coach Doug Marrone said Friday afternoon that he still has not spoken with Smith. Marrone also said he wants Smith to know that he and the rest of the organization are there to support him if he wants to reach out.

"I kind of put football to the side," Marrone said after the first day of the Jaguars' rookie minicamp. "I think that [football], to me, is an afterthought right now. I really believe in my heart that Telvin knows that we're here to support him in any which way -- not just myself, the coaches, the organization, his teammates, and I'm sure he's aware of that.

"All we can do is just make sure we pray and he knows that if he needs some support, obviously we're here for him."