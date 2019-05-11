O-line revamp: Giants, RT Remmers agree to deal

The New York Giants have signed former Carolina Panthers and Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Mike Remmers, according to Remmers' agent, Brett Tessler.

Tessler, who announced the signing via social media on Saturday, said Remmers expects to play right tackle for the Giants. Chad Wheeler and seventh-round pick George Asafo-Adjei were at the top of the Giants' depth chart at right tackle prior to the signing.

Remmers, 30, played two seasons in Minnesota after signing a deal with $10.5 million in guarantees in 2017. He played right tackle during his first year with the Vikings before injuries late in the season forced him inside to play guard, where he stayed last season, serving as the replacement to Joe Berger at right guard.

The Vikings released Remmers on March 11, freeing up $4.55 million in spending money and creating an opening at right guard.

According to Tessler, the Vikings aimed to restructure Remmers' contract, but the tackle and his representation ultimately opted to move on from negotiations.

The signing completes the offensive line overhaul that Giants general manager Dave Gettleman promised upon his arrival. The Giants are now expected to start (from left to right) Nate Solder, Will Hernandez, Jon Halapio or Spencer Pulley, Kevin Zeitler and Remmers this season. Only Halapio was on the roster prior to Gettleman being hired.

Remmers has started 64 of the 65 games he has played in during his seven NFL seasons.

ESPN's Courtney Cronin and Jordan Raanan contributed to this report.