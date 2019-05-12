Eagles to add Kessler to QB mix, source says

PHILADELPHIA -- The Eagles will sign quarterback Cody Kessler on Monday, a league source confirmed.

Kessler, who was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, has appeared in 16 games for the Cleveland Browns and Jaguars since joining the league in 2016, completing 64 percent of his passes with eight touchdowns and five interceptions.

The move is not considered a reflection on any of the quarterbacks currently on the Eagles' roster, but rather as an opportunity to add depth and experience, according to a source.

NFL Network was first to report the anticipated signing.

Quarterback Cody Kessler will join the Eagles after being released by the Jaguars. AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

The Eagles remain high on both Carson Wentz and Nate Sudfeld, who is expected to have a chance to compete for the No. 2 role. They also drafted Northwestern's Clayton Thorson in the fifth round of the NFL draft in April and feel he had a strong rookie camp over the weekend.

Kessler will have a chance to solidify a role during the spring and summer. He started four games last season for the Jaguars, posting a 2-2 record in place of Blake Bortles.

Jacksonville signed former Eagle and Super Bowl LII MVP Nick Foles back in March.