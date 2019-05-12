Eagles add recently released Kessler to QB mix

PHILADELPHIA -- The Eagles signed quarterback Cody Kessler on Monday.

Kessler, who was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, has appeared in 16 games for the Cleveland Browns and Jaguars since joining the league in 2016, completing 64 percent of his passes with eight touchdowns and five interceptions.

The move is not considered a reflection on any of the quarterbacks currently on the Eagles' roster, but rather as an opportunity to add depth and experience, according to a source.

The Eagles remain high on both Carson Wentz and Nate Sudfeld, who is expected to have a chance to compete for the No. 2 role. They also selected Northwestern's Clayton Thorson in the fifth round of the draft in April and feel he had a strong rookie camp over the weekend.

Quarterback Cody Kessler will join the Eagles after being released by the Jaguars. AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Kessler will have a chance to solidify a role during the spring and summer. He started four games last season for the Jaguars, posting a 2-2 record in place of Blake Bortles.

Jacksonville signed former Eagle and Super Bowl LII MVP Nick Foles back in March.

The Eagles also re-signed guard/center Stefen Wisniewski on Monday and waived quarterback Luis Perez and running back Nico Evans.