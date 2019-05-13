Geno Smith to sign with Seahawks, source says

Quarterback Geno Smith is expected to sign with the Seattle Seahawks, a source told ESPN's Jordan Raanan.

The Seahawks will be Smith's fourth team in four seasons.

In Seattle, Smith will compete with former Denver Broncos first-round pick Paxton Lynch for the backup-quarterback job behind starter Russell Wilson.

At 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, the 28-year-old Smith saw action in two games for the Los Angeles Chargers during the 2018 season, completing 1 of 4 passes for 8 yards.

For his career, Smith has competed 58 percent of his passes, throwing for 6,182 yards, with 29 touchdowns and 36 interceptions.

A second-round selection (39th overall) by the New York Jets in the 2013 draft, Smith never lived up to lofty expectations during his four seasons with the team.

Smith moved on to the New York Giants, where he backed up quarterback Eli Manning in 2017.

He started Week 13 when Manning was benched for a week, completing 21 of 34 passes for 212 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in a 24-17 loss to the Oakland Raiders.

ESPN's Eric D. Williams contributed to this report.