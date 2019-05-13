Ballentine reports to Giants after being shot

Sixth-round pick Corey Ballentine reported Monday with the rest of the New York Giants' rookie class and is partaking in some offseason activities.

The cornerback out of Washburn can participate in meetings and work in the classroom as he rehabs injuries suffered from a shooting on April 28.

Ballentine was shot in the backside the morning after he was drafted. The Giants are expecting a full recovery, even if it may take some time. Ballentine's best friend, Dwane Simmons, was killed in the shooting in Topeka, Kansas.

Ballentine was not at rookie minicamp last weekend. The Giants encouraged him to stay in Kansas to mourn the loss and celebrate the life of his friend.

Simmons' funeral took place that weekend in Kansas.

Ballentine popped into the Giants' facility late last week, but now he has officially joined his new teammates -- veterans and rookies -- in New Jersey.

The Giants are in the midst of Phase 2 of their offseason workout programs. OTAs start next week.