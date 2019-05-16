Dak on deal talks: 'Want to be a Cowboy forever'

Stephen A. Smith says Dak Prescott deserves big money, but he does not see, and does not want, the Cowboys winning a Super Bowl with him. (1:38)

FRISCO, Texas -- Dak Prescott has made his intentions known, not that they are surprising.

"I mean, I want to be a Cowboy forever," Prescott said Wednesday night at Dr Pepper Ballpark, where the quarterback and his teammates were raising money for the Salvation Army through the Reliant Home Run Derby. "I think the people that are doing the deal feel the same way, so to me, it's no rush. I know it will get done."

Prescott is set to make $2.02 million in the final year of his four-year rookie contract that he signed after the Dallas Cowboys drafted him in the fourth round in 2016.

Last week, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said talks with the agents for Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper were "off and running," and Jones did not rule out a deal for running back Ezekiel Elliott, either.

Owner and general manager Jerry Jones has said keeping Prescott is a priority for the future and that he knows it will come at a big price.

Russell Wilson recently signed a four-year, $140 million extension with the Seattle Seahawks. Prescott is likely to see a deal that could come in around $30 million per year.

Last month, DeMarcus Lawrence signed a five-year, $105 million deal that is the most in Cowboys history in terms of average per year ($21 million) and guaranteed money ($65 million). Prescott figures to top those marks.

"It's all generational money, life-changing money, so it's just a blessing to be able to be in this position," Prescott said. "But as far as the numbers are concerned, my focus is on the locker room, and that will all take care of itself."

Since 2016, only Tom Brady has won more games than Prescott in the NFL. Prescott was named NFL Rookie of the Year in 2016 after he took over for an injured Tony Romo and threw 23 touchdown passes with just four interceptions in leading the Cowboys to an NFC-best 13-3 record.

Prescott has started every game in his career, compiling a 32-16 record with two NFC East titles and two playoff appearances. He followed up his rookie campaign with back-to-back seasons with 22 touchdown passes. He had 13 interceptions in 2017 and just eight in 2018. He is the only quarterback in NFL history to throw for at least 20 touchdown passes and run for at least five scores in each of his first three seasons.

The Cowboys picked up the fifth-year option on Elliott's contract for 2020 at a cost of $9.09 million, and they would like to sign him to a long-term deal, as well.

The Los Angeles Rams signed running back Todd Gurley to an extension after his third-season summer, and the Cowboys could follow a similar path with Elliott.

Elliott has won two rushing titles in his first three seasons. He posted a career-high 77 receptions for 567 yards last season, and he ran for 1,434 yards.

"I'm not concerned," Elliott said Wednesday of the contract talks.

How does he block out the talks and thoughts of what his future might be?

"Go out there and play football," Elliott said. "You know, do what I've been doing."