Source: Ravens reach deals with FAs Ray, Floyd

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens continued a busy second wave of free agency, striking deals Friday with two former first-round picks in pass-rusher Shane Ray and wide receiver Michael Floyd, according to a league source.

Both are expected to be one-year deals and are pending physicals, the source added. This comes one day after the Ravens brought back Pernell McPhee to help last year's top-ranked defense get to the quarterback.

Pass rush and wide receiver are considered the two biggest needs on the defending AFC North champions. Before adding Ray and McPhee, the only player currently on the Ravens' roster with more than seven career sacks was Matthew Judon (19).

Floyd will add competition to an extremely young wide receiver group, which only had three wideouts who had caught an NFL pass. The 29-year-old Floyd, the 13th overall pick in the 2012 draft, is on his fifth different team in as many years.

He had 10 catches for 100 yards and one touchdown last season for Washington.

Last year's No. 1 ranked defense lost Za'Darius Smith and Terrell Suggs, its top two sack leaders, via free agency. Baltimore had showed interest in Justin Houston and Ezekiel Ansah before they signed elsewhere.

Ray's time with the Broncos, which began with such promise, ended on a sour note as he was a gameday inactive for the last three games of the 2018 season.

He played just 33 percent of the Broncos' defensive snaps last season, finishing with one sack. That came on the heels of 2017, when Ray had three surgical procedures on his wrist before going to injured reserve after 11 games.

Ray, 26, has had just 26 tackles and two sacks in 19 games over the last two seasons.

His vocational life changed plenty as soon as Denver drafted Bradley Chubb with the No. 5 overall pick in 2018. Chubb was quickly put into the starting defense, opposite Von Miller, during training camp and there were few snaps left behind.

"I still have a lot of football left in me," Ray said after the season had ended. "I think some of my best football is still in front of me."

Ray, a first-round pick (23rd overall) in 2015, will have to prove whether those wrist surgeries have robbed him of the ability he showed in 2016, when he had 48 tackles and eight sacks in part-time duty. After that season, he was expected to team with Miller as the Broncos' top pass-rushing tandem following DeMarcus Ware's retirement.

ESPN's Jeff Legwold contributed to this report.