Browns GM, coach attend RB Hunt's baptism

Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey and coach Freddie Kitchens attended Kareem Hunt's baptism ceremony Sunday in support of the running back, who is trying to turn his life around in his hometown of Cleveland.

Hunt's agent, Dan Saffron, also attended the ceremony and posted a photo on Instagram of the four men standing together.

Hunt's baptism took place at True Vine Baptist Church in Cleveland, according to Cleveland.com.

He told reporters last week that he was "looking forward [to the baptism] so I can feel reborn."

The running back signed with the Browns in February after being cut by the Kansas City Chiefs when a video surfaced of Hunt shoving and kicking a woman at his Cleveland residence in 2018. Because of that altercation, Hunt will miss the first eight games of the 2019 season for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

Hunt, who led the NFL in rushing with 1,327 yards in 2017, has been attending anger management counseling and said he has been reaching out to local high school students since returning to Cleveland this winter.

The decision to talk to high school kids was made by Hunt, not by the Browns or the NFL.

"That's where it needs to come from. It needs to come from his heart and his words," Kitchens said last week. "I have been impressed with the way he has gone about things."

Hunt said last week that he told Dorsey, who drafted him when he was the Chiefs' GM, when he signed in February that he could trust him.

"I told [Dorsey], 'You can trust me.' I've got to earn his trust, and I've got to earn everybody's trust in the whole organization. I'm not willing to mess that up," he said.