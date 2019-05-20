Redskins LB Foster carted off field at OTAs

ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Redskins linebacker Reuben Foster was carted off the field with a left leg injury during the team's first organized team activity period. The injury occurred on the third snap of the Redskins' first voluntary OTA session this spring.

The Redskins were still practicing so there was no update on Foster's injury. Redskins coach Jay Gruden will address the media at the end of practice.

When Foster was on the ground, he was surrounded by multiple team officials including president Bruce Allen and Gruden. Former Alabama teammate Landon Collins also joined them and Malcolm Bracken, the director of player development, kneeled and patted Foster on the chest. At one point Foster turned to his right and pounded the turf with his fists. He could be heard crying, putting his hands to his helmet as his head bobbed. As he was carted off, Allen ran back to the facility to be with Foster.

The Redskins claimed Foster off waivers from San Francisco in November, three days after he was arrested for a domestic violence charge. The charges were later dropped and the NFL decided last month not to suspend Foster.

The Redskins had planned to start him as one of their two inside linebackers, probably alongside former Alabama teammate Shaun Dion Hamilton. The Redskins love Foster's speed and athleticism inside. The Redskins still have veteran Mason Foster on their roster; he can play both inside positions.

Foster suffered an ankle injury as a rookie with the 49ers, causing him to miss five games. He was suspended for the first two weeks of 2018 for a weapons offense and a misdemeanor drug offense. Another domestic violence charge involving the same woman from November also was dropped.