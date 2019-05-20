Zeke detained but not arrested at Vegas festival

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, in Las Vegas this past weekend for a music festival, ran into a bit of trouble with security.

TMZ Sports posted video showing Elliott arguing with his girlfriend in a parking lot early Saturday morning, was later seen talking to members of the event staff when, he confronted one of them -- and used his body to shove the man backward until the man hit a gate. Then Elliott used his forearm to reportedly push the man to the ground.

Police Officer Laura Meltzer said Monday that the 23-year-old running back was detained briefly early Saturday during the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He was handcuffed by police when he was detained but not arrested.

Elliott's attorney, Frank Salzano, told TMZ that Elliott was released shortly after the incident.

Salzano reiterated his comment to ESPN's Todd Archer, calling it "an overreaction by security."

A league source told ESPN's Adam Schefter in a text that the NFL is "still gathering information," but "don't think it's a big deal, looks like he was pushed and punch wasn't thrown."

Elliott served a six-game suspension in 2017 for violations of the league's personal conduct policy. He had been accused of domestic violence by his former girlfriend.

In mid-May, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones did not rule out a new deal with Elliott as the team concentrates on talks with quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.